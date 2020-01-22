World Snow day in Burns Lake

World Snow Day was Jan.19 and the Omineca Ski Club was out celebrating in full force. The club had grand opening and a ribbon cutting of their new skill park. The skills park was started by volunteers a few years ago and this past fall they were able to enhance some of the features with support from Kal-tire grants. The grants were specifically for developing skills parks for cross country skiing in B.C. The club received $2300 through the program. Also added was a tunnel, some rails and enhanced some of the terrain features with bumps and berms and will be adding some extra lights to the area. This was all done in hopes to attract more people out to play at the club. There was coffee and many treats available to all who came out. (Nellie Davis photos)