World chief instructor of the International Okinawan Goju-Ryu Karate-do Federation (IOGKF), Tetsuji Nakamura Sensei, guides some students during s special seminar held in Courtenay, Sept. 17-19. Photo supplied

World renown karate sensei holds seminar in the Comox Valley

Students from as far away as Ontario in attendance

  • Sep. 24, 2021 12:00 a.m.
On the weekend of Sept.17-19, Courtenay karate club, Tōshikan Traditional Karate and Kobudō hosted a seminar taught by the world chief instructor of the International Okinawan Goju-Ryu Karate-do Federation (IOGKF), Tetsuji Nakamura Sensei.

It was a special event because Nakamura Sensei is recognized globally as one of best traditional martial artists and teachers. It was also special because it was the first in-person IOGKF Canada event since before the pandemic began and because, in addition to students from Tōshikan, there were participants from Ontario, Alberta, the Lower Mainland and the South Island. Tōshikan sensei Mac Newton expressed his gratitude about the event.

“We’re thankful that Nakamura Sensei was happy to come to teach us here. He is an exceptional instructor and martial artist, so all of us were inspired by him in our practice of traditional goju-ryu,” said Newton.

 

World chief instructor of the International Okinawan Goju-Ryu Karate-do Federation (IOGKF), Tetsuji Nakamura Sensei, held a special seminar held in Courtenay, Sept. 17-19, for all these karate students. Photo supplied

