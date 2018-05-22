World Cup soccer pool fundraiser for Comox Valley Food Bank

The 2018 FIFA World Cup is nearly upon us, and for the third time, Sure Copy is putting together a pool in support of the Comox Valley Food Bank.

“For the past two World Cups, we have put on a fundraiser for the food bank,” said Adil Amlani, owner of Sure Copy Courtenay. “We have created an opportunity for people to predict the winners and scores in each one of the matches leading up to the final.”

Amlani has created a website — worldcuppool.ca — to track entries and supply up-to-the-minute standings updates.

“We want to invite people to participate and win prizes that have been donated by local businesses, in exchange for a donation to the food bank,” said Amlani. “In the past we have done food donations, but based on the feedback we have received from the food bank, money stretches much farther than [food items].”

Participants can enter online, with a minimum $5 donation to the food bank.

Alternately, participants can go to Sure Copy (1255A Cliffe Ave., Courtenay) and make a cash donation to the food bank to receive an activation code.

Whether you purchase your entry online, or buy an entry coupon at Sure Copy, Amlani said all proceeds go to the same cause.

“One hundred per cent of all entry fees will go to the food bank, so it’s a great opportunity for people to help out a great cause, and win some prizes at the same time,” he said.

For complete contest details, and to see a list of all the prizes up for grabs, visit the website.

The FIFA World Cup kicks off June 14 in Russia.