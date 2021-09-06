World Community film features Cuban-born virtuoso musicians

Take a musical trip to Cuba with World Community's next film series offering, Los Hermanos: The Brothers available online anytime from Sept. 10 – 12.

Los Hermanos: The Brothers is available online anytime from Sept. 10 – 12, through worldcommunity.ca Photo supplied

Take a musical trip to Cuba with World Community’s next film series offering, Los Hermanos: The Brothers available online anytime from Sept. 10 – 12.

Virtuoso Afro-Cuban-born brothers – violinist Ilmar and pianist and composer Aldo – live on opposite sides of a geopolitical chasm a half-century wide. Tracking their parallel lives in New York and Havana, their poignant reunion, and their momentous first performances together, Los Hermanos: The Brothers offers a nuanced, often startling view of estranged nations through the lens of music and family.

Featuring an electrifying, genre-bending score, composed by Aldo López-Gavilán, performed with his brother, Ilmar, and with guest appearances by maestro Joshua Bell and the Harlem Quartet.

This screening is co-sponsored by the Immigrant Welcome Centre with funding from the province of B.C.

Go to worldcommunity.ca for a film trailer and a link to purchase tickets ($10/ individual, $16/ household, $8/ limited income).