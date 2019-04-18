Workshop coming on how to apply for funding and attract volunteers for your non-profit

One of the biggest challenges to community not-for-profits is the ability to fund the programs that they provide, however there is funding out there if you can navigate your way through the application process.

Community Gaming Grants from the province support eligible not-for-profit organizations that deliver community programs that benefit the broader community. But making application for a Community Gaming Grant can be confusing, and many non-for-profit groups find the application process and requirements deters them from applying.

However, thanks to the North Thompson Fall Fair and Rodeo Association, the North Thompson Star/Journal, and the Northern Interior Communities Association there is a now a great opportunity coming to this area where groups and organizations can learn about gaming grants and how to successfully complete the application process.

On Friday, May 10, facilitator Marvene Layte, a Northern Interior Communities Association Coordinator, will be presenting a two part workshop geared towards not-for-profit organizations applying to the BC Community Gaming Grant Program which offers grant sectors for; Arts and Culture, Sports, Public Safety, Environment, and Human Social Programs.

This workshop will teach you how to write and submit applications to apply for monies from the BC Community Gaming Grant Program to operate your not-for-profit programs. This is the place to come and have all of your questions answered, and all at no cost to you or your organization. That’s right – this is a free workshop!

The workshop is being held at the North Thompson Agriplex Banquet Hall in Barriere on May 10. Part One: Community Gaming Grant Information Workshop – will run from 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.Part Two: Community Gaming Grant Application Workshop – will run from 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. You must attend an Information Workshop before you attend the Application Workshop.

As an extra bonus for the day, facilitator Marvene Layte will also be presenting a free session at 3 p.m. on ‘How To Attract and Retain Your Volunteers’. This session will be invaluable for all area volunteer organizations as attracting and retaining volunteers is a constant challenge in all communities.

Please register ahead for this event so that the hosts can arrange seating, refreshments and offer a light lunch by donation.

Call or message Jill Hayward at: 250-319-8023, or email: ntfallfair@gmail.com.

The Northern Interior Communities Association acts as a liaison between the Gaming Branch and non-profit and charitable groups who receive or are eligible to receive a Community Gaming Grant by supporting community groups with their applications for grants and licenses. The NICA also works with the province to increase funding and expand the impact of gaming revenues on community services.