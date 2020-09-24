WorkSafeBC investigating death at Victoria Customs House construction site

Prevention officer will ensure all safety issues addressed before work starts again

Victoria police and fire were called to the 800-block of Government Street for a workplace accident Sept. 22. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

WorkSafeBC has launched an investigation into the death of man at a construction site in downtown Victoria on Sept. 22.

Alexandra Skinner, spokesperson for WorkSafeBC, said that every investigation begins with a prevention officer being dispatched to the site. The officer’s job is to work with first responders, secure witnesses and support those who were immediately involved in the incident.

The prevention officer will also make sure any safety issues identified at the scene are addressed prior to work starting up again.

On Tuesday, just before 4 p.m. police were called to the 800-block of Government Street for a man who had suffered potentially life-threatening injuries at the Customs House building currently under construction.

The man later died from his injuries.

Construction workers on site that day looked pained as they watched the scene from across the street.

BC Coroner Service stated it’s far too soon to provide a cause of death yet, adding the investigation could take up to several months.

Investigators could be seen photographing lift equipment at the site on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Banyan Group of Companies said counselling was being made available to those who are affected.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and those affected by this incident,” said the Victoria Police Department in a press release, adding victims’ services could be reached by calling 250-995-7351 or the 24-hour Victim Link line at 1-800-563-0808.

Police said more updates will be provided as soon as they are able, as the investigation continues.

