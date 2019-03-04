WorkSafeBC investigating after worker injured at French Creek Seafood

WorkSafeBC is investigating after a French Creek Seafood worker was injured and taken to Nanaimo Regional Hospital on March 4.

“WorkSafeBC was called at 9:05 a.m. today… about a serious workplace incident in the 1000 block of Lee Road in Parksville that occurred at approximately 8:30 a.m.,” said Erica Simpson, government and media relations officer with WorkSafeBC in an email. “One worker was injured and has been transported to hospital.”

Due to privacy concerns, Simpson was unable to provide any personal information about the worker or their health status.

“A WorkSafeBC officer was immediately assigned, responded and is inspecting this worksite,” Simpson said. “There will be an inspection report generated as a result of this incident.”