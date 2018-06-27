WorkLink B.C. celebrates 40 years

Celebrations to be held at Sooke office July 5

WorkLink B.C. is celebrating its 40th anniversary next month, and you’re invited.

The event will feature free hot dogs and drinks, entertainment, face painting, games and prizes.

“Come celebrate WorkLink’s 40 years of providing free employment services to the Westshore and Sooke area,” said WorkLink in a press release.

The event takes place July 5 at the WorkLink Sooke office, 6625 Sooke Road, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more details, please email info@worklink.bc.ca.

editor@sookenewsmirror.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter