(File photo)

WorkLink B.C. celebrates 40 years

Celebrations to be held at Sooke office July 5

  • Jun. 27, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

WorkLink B.C. is celebrating its 40th anniversary next month, and you’re invited.

The event will feature free hot dogs and drinks, entertainment, face painting, games and prizes.

“Come celebrate WorkLink’s 40 years of providing free employment services to the Westshore and Sooke area,” said WorkLink in a press release.

The event takes place July 5 at the WorkLink Sooke office, 6625 Sooke Road, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more details, please email info@worklink.bc.ca.

editor@sookenewsmirror.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Williams Lake considers airport improvement fee
Next story
Vancouver Island University has begun its search for its next president

Just Posted

Unexpected closure for Ashcroft emergency department on Canada Day weekend

 

Cariboo-PG MP Todd Doherty answers constituents’ questions in Quesnel

  • 18 hours ago

 

WorkLink B.C. celebrates 40 years

  • 18 hours ago

 

Ladysmith’s Save-On-Foods donates $1,100 to LRCA Food Bank

 

Most Read