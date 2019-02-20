Workforce accommodations close to Morice River Bridge

Coastal GasLink continues to progress preliminary construction activities, including site preparation for establishment of workforce accommodations at a location approximately 17 kilometres from the Morice River Bridge and the camp known as the Unist’ot’en Healing Centre.

Approximately 10 temporary housing units will initially be transported to the site with more added over the coming weeks. They will be occupied by local employees and contractors, whose work over the coming months will focus on building access roads and conducting right-of-way clearing required ahead of anticipation of construction, which is not expected to get underway until next year.

As part of our ‘local first’ commitment, Coastal GasLink’s workforce housing contractors have partnered with local Indigenous business to help with preliminary constructions activities and ensure employment opportunities are provided to First Nations communities.

Last week, Coastal GasLink crews expect to undertake work to remove of a temporary structure located at one end of the Morice River bridge, as it impedes the safe access of heavy equipment and workforce housing units. This action follows several written requests made to Unist’ot’en for its removal, including an offer for alternate location placement or structures.

The decision to remove the temporary structure was made in the interest of safety. Coastal GasLink’s top priority is safety – the safety of our crews as well others accessing public roads and active work sites where construction-related activities are underway.

We are committed to keeping communities, First Nations and other stakeholders informed as we progress this $6.2-billion critical energy infrastructure project that will safely deliver natural gas from the Dawson Creek area to a facility near Kitimat, B.C. More information about construction camps can be found on our website.

Suzanne Wilton

Sr. Communications Advisor

Coastal GasLink

