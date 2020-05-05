Worker hurt after falling through roof of Ladysmith gas station

A worker was injured after reportedly falling through the roof at a gas station in Ladysmith on Tuesday morning. (Cole Schisler/Chronicle photo)

A worker has sustained serious injuries after falling through a roof of a gas station in Ladysmith.

According to reports from the scene, the fall happened at the Shell station on Esplanade Avenue and Buller Street on Tuesday morning.

BC Emergency Health Services received a call at 11am to respond to reports of a fall near Esplanade Avenue and Buller Street in Ladysmith.

Three paramedic crews and an air ambulance were dispatched to the scene. Paramedics cared for one patient before airlifting them to hospital in serious condition.

More to come.

Patient is set to be air lifted to hospital. pic.twitter.com/lrxyt13Lm0 — Cole Schisler (@SchislerCole) May 5, 2020

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Goldstream News Gazette