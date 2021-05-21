Worker dies after COVID-19 outbreak at Quesnel reforestation companies

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at two Quesnel reforesting companies after Northern Health detected transmission between employees.
Nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been detected with Dewan Enterprise, and MikeGroSite Consulting. One person has died due to the outbreak.
The companies were closed due to cases on May 10.
“Northern Health Public Health, in collaboration with WorkSafeBC, continues to work with both companies to ensure adequate COVID-19 safety plans and outbreak control measures are in place, to protect the health of workers, and the communities in which they operate,” a news release from Northern Health reads.
The outbreak declaration will be in effect for at least 28 days, and will help provide additional supports to sick or self-isolating workers. Workers could also receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com
@GimliJetsMan
cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.