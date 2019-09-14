WorkBC Chilliwack officially opens doors to its new location

The local centre opened in April and since then hundreds of clients transitioned to employment

At right, Nicole Rennie, regional manager of WorkBC Fraser Northeast, and WorkBC Chilliwack centre manager Kim Andrews laugh as MP Mark Strahl speaks during the official opening of the local centre on Thursday. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

WorkBC Chilliwack official opened the doors to its new location on Thursday.

Staff, clients, business partners and dignitaries all gathered for the open house to celebrate the new location which has been in operation for nearly six months.

“Since April, hundreds of clients transitioned to employment,” said Nicole Rennie, regional manager of the WorkBC Fraser Northeast region.

“We are passionate about helping people improve their quality of lives through employment and we want to make these services more accessible to more people including more employers than ever before.”

They offer folks access to job search resources, workshops, employment counselling, training, assessments, work experience placements and more. They also offer employers no-cost job postings, training, candidate matching services, hiring and job fairs, and access to funding to help them train new employees.

“I’d like to thank the employers of Chilliwack for your engagement with WorkBC employment services for the exceptional opportunities you offer to our clients,” said Rennie.

“With Chilliwack being one of the fastest growing communities in B.C. the need for this is so dire,” said mayor Ken Popove.

“WorkBC performs a really essential function in connecting workers with employees, and making sure employees have the skills they need,” added Laurie Throness, MLA for Chilliwack-Hope.

WorkBC Chilliwack is located in Southgate Plaza at 200-45905 Yale Rd. The local centre employs 18 staff and the manager is Kim Andrews. Hours are: Monday to Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

@PhotoJennalismjenna.hauck@theprogress.com