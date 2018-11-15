Work wrapping up in Chilliwack on the Valley Rail Trail expansion

The trail is envisioned as the north-south spine of a future cycling network

Paving work and fencing continues this week on the Valley Rail Trail project. (Submitted)

Work is wrapping up on the Valley Rail Trail expansion.

The construction of a cantilever bridge attached to the rail overpass over Highway 1, from just north of where the trail crosses Luckakuck Way, has been underway most of this year.

Fencing and paving continued this week, with final work and lighting installation expected soon.

Staff have been planning the trail expansion since about 2011, with the goal in part to make cycling across Chilliwack safer and faster.

The Cycle Vision Chilliwack plan envisions the Valley Rail Trail as “the spine” of a future cycling network, “providing a direct, traffic-free north-south connection that is attractive to cyclists of all ages and abilities,” according to the report.

Officials say the long-awaited cyclist and pedestrian trail should be open by the end of the month, and a grand opening is in the planning stages.

