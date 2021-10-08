Work underway on major expansion to Langley’s Willowbrook Mall

The shopping centre's north side will look very different by next summer

Construction crews are preparing for a new expansion on the north side of Willowbrook Shopping Centre. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Demolition and rebuilding is underway at the Willowbrook Shopping Centre as the mall prepares for the opening of a new restaurant area next summer.

Construction began over the summer on the 27,500 square foot expansion on the north side of the mall.

The new expansion, dubbed The Courtyard, includes an entertainment area and 10 new eateries and food options.

Features are to include a fire pit, a water feature, and “an elevated pedestrian experience including enhanced landscaping and lounge areas for social gathering, entertainment, and events,” according to a press release from the shopping centre.

Also in progress, and very close to opening, is the new T&T Supermarket on the mall’s northwest corner.

The 40,000 square foot space will be the first for the chain in Langley. T&T specializes in Asian food products.

The grand opening of the store is planned for Oct. 22.