Work truck stolen from Lac la Hache business in overnight break and enter

The Ford F350 was stolen overnight from DL Timber Technologies Ltd in Lac la Hache on Jan. 8. Submitted photo.

On Jan. 9, at approximately 7:44 a.m. the 100 Mile House RCMP attended to a reported break and enter that occurred overnight at DL Timber Technologies Ltd in Lac la Hache.

The owner reported that the front gate had been heavily damaged and a grey 2006 Ford F350 truck with a customized flat deck was taken from the business.

According to the police report, it appears that the vehicle sustained some front end damage as the unknown suspect drove the vehicle out of the yard and through the front gate, causing some damage to the front driver’s side bumper.

There likely was a second vehicle, possibly another truck and another person involved in the theft given the evidence at the scene.

While one of the outbuildings was entered, nothing else appeared to have been taken from the large work site.

The grey Ford F350 has a very customized rear flat deck, a large full tidy tank, a trailer hitch and a modified front bumper.

The licence plates on the vehicle that read LH9225 were also taken.

If anyone has information about this break and enter or the location of the stolen vehicle, RCMP are encouraging those to contact the local detachment immediately or contact Crime Stoppers.

Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen urges the public to not attempt approaching or stopping the vehicle if located.