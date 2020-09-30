Work to start on mountain biking trail

The Houston Mountain Bike Association is to start work next month on a new trail at the Mount Harry Davis biking area.

Using a grant from the Dungate Community Forest, the new trail, to be called Escalator, will better connect an existing upper ‘green’ trail and a lower ‘green’ one for better rider access, says association president Miake Elliott.

“Our plan is to finish next spring,” said Elliott of the 1.7km connecting trail.

In other association news, Elliott said the association has had a busy season due, in part, to the COVID-19 pandemic which had individuals and families looking to outdoor activities.

“With school out [in the spring] we started having lots of families drop by to use the bikes from our lending program,” said Elliott of the bikes made available at Pawesome Adventure.

And from that, more people then began buying bikes of their own and, as an added benefit, the association’s membership has grown, she said.

The association has also taken possession of two bike racks crafted by students of a local welding training program run by the UA Piping Institute College of B.C. It wrapped up last week. Designed so they can accommodate wider mountain bike tires, one is to be placed at Mount Harry Davis and the other is at Pawesome Adventure for the bike lending program.

