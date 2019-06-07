Work to begin on new passing lane north of Campbell River

Starting later this month, work will begin on a new passing lane for Highway 19 approximately 25 km north of Campbell River. Google maps

A new passing lane on Highway 19 north of Campbell River will make the drive along this section of highway safer, quicker and more reliable for people, according to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

Work will begin later this month on the new 900-metre long passing lane located on Highway 19 southbound, approximately 25 kilometres north of Campbell River, near Roberts Lake.

“Highway 19 between Campbell River and Sayward is a busy corridor, but it’s a two-lane highway,” said Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “This new southbound passing lane will provide a safe opportunity for drivers to pass slower-moving vehicles, which is an important safety upgrade for everyone who travels this route.”

Upland Contracting Ltd. of Campbell River has been awarded a $4.03-million contract for the project. Construction is scheduled to begin this June, with the work expected to be complete by spring 2020.

For the duration of the project, motorists can expect minor delays, single-lane alternating traffic and a reduced speed limit. Drivers are advised to obey traffic control personnel and signage.