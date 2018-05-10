Work to begin on Aldergrove park improvements

Metro Vancouver Parks images The Nature Trail extension will connect with the planned Nature Discovery Area at the site of the former Aldergrove Lake.

While Aldergrove Regional Park may now be split in two, improvements are still moving forward.

Aldergrove Regional Park is now split in half in an agreement between Metro Vancouver Parks Board and the City of Abbotsford, however, improvements are continuing throughout the entire park.

The Off-Leash Dog Park and the Aldergrove Bowl areas on the eastern half are now complete and work is now beginning on improvements to the western portion of the park.

Within the western half of the park, Metro Vancouver is planning on making $1.1 million in investments to improve the park with an upgraded regional trail connector, nature discovery area, and nature discovery trail. The attached maps show the areas that are proposed to be improved.

The regional trail will be multi-use, and connect the Township’s street cycling route on 272nd Street to the South Langley Regional Trail along 8th Avenue.

The Nature Discovery Trail will open up an area of the park for people to view a new wetland area. The Nature Discovery Area is the old lake area, and it will be focused towards families with younger children. It will include a sand play area, cobble stone play area, and a boulder amphitheatre play area.

Aldergrove Regional Park straddles the Langley/Abbotsford border. Half the park is in Metro Vancouver, and the other half of the park is in the Fraser Valley Regional District. Metro Vancouver is still managing the park as one entity, but at the end of 2019, it will likely only be managing the western half.

The entire park is a square mile, or section, of land (640 acres).

The former District of Matsqui (now Abbotsford) was a member of the now defunct Vancouver-Fraser Park District. This district was absorbed into the Metro Vancouver Regional District in 1972. When Matsqui and Abbotsford merged, the former Park District parks still remained a part of Metro Vancouver, even though Abbotsford was fully in the Fraser Valley Regional District.

Recently this changed, with titles to all Metro Vancouver parkland in Abbotsford being transferred over to the City of Abbotsford.