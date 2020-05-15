Work on West Trail hill grinds to a halt

The job will wrap up once the equipment is repaired

An unexpected breakdown of equipment has a paving job on Glover Road extended for an undetermined stretch of time.

At the end of last week, the city announced the contractor was unable to complete the top portion of resurfacing on the West Trail hill due to an equipment malfunction.

The project will resume once the machinery has been repaired.

Power Paving began milling and paving various sections on Glover Road last Tuesday, with the expectation to be finished the work by the following day.

When the job does start up again, the city reminds locals that there will be traffic restrictions, noise and dust.

“In order to safely and efficiently complete this infrastructure improvement, the road will be restricted to local traffic only,” the city advised, noting police and emergency access will be maintained at all times.

“This project serves to improve local infrastructure throughout the city.”

Questions about this work should be directed to David Moorhead, Trail’s road and grounds superintendent, at 250.364.0840.

Trail Daily Times