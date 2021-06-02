Work on Vanderhoof’s Riverside Park nearing completion

Mayor for the District of Vanderhoof, Gerry Thiessen gave thanks to Bulkley Nechako Regional District Area F director, Jerry Petersen who he said had agreed to provide some gas tax funds to assist with the Riverside Park project. Work still needs to be completed on the washhouse as well as landscaping. (Rebecca Dyok photo)

Finishing touches to the Riverside Park in Vanderhoof is anticipated to conclude mid-summer.

Trail paving was recently completed, much to the delight of Vanderhoof residents, including Mayor Gerry Thiessen.

“On Thursday night, I saw a young boy come with his grandmother, and his bike was so small it didn’t even have pedals, and when he saw the pavement, he just shouted like it was Christmas,” Thiessen said.

“He was so excited, and a little later on, I saw the seniors come out with their walkers from the seniors’ facility and they were so happy to have the path there and to have it accessible.”

Thiessen and his wife live next door to the trail.

He said he has also seen young people on their skateboards or rollerblades.

“It was so neat to see a project that we’ve worked on together and that has met the needs from such a large cross-section,” Thiessen added.

The more than $450,000 project remains within budget, according to a May 25 report to mayor and council by the district’s operations superintendent.

A $4,750 BC Hydro re-greening grant will be used to purchase trees.

Plumbing and electrical work wrapped up early spring on the accessible washhouse, which Thiessen said should be finished in the upcoming weeks.

The operations superintendent noted in their report asphalt will be placed on the walkway leading up to the washhouse and across the park connecting to the trail that wraps around the new multipurpose trail. A rock retaining wall will also be placed on the east side of the building which will be lined with flower beds.

A deck was initially proposed for the project but was removed due to price increases in lumber materials.

Vanderhoof Omineca Express