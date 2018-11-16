Work on South Surrey’s Bailey bridge booked

Work to repair South Surrey’s Bailey bridge is to take place next week. (File photo)

One year after plans to replace South Surrey’s Bailey bridge – which crosses the Nicomekl River just north of Crescent Road – were announced, work is to get underway.

According to a Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure news release issued Friday morning, repairs are to start Monday (Nov. 19).

For the duration, traffic northbound on King George Boulevard “will be diverted onto the adjacent two-lane structure” until Nov. 26, the release states.

The province announced in October 2017 that it would replace the portable, prefabricated bridge with a steel “superstructure” that would “provide reliability for travellers and a longer lifespan.”

“And it will allow the ministry to remove the current 10,000 kg-weight restriction for vehicles using the crossing,” a news release issued at the time states.

Delays over the past year in the work moving ahead have been attributed to a wait for environmental approval from the province, and ongoing discussions with the City of Surrey.

Last month, officials said the ministry “intends to move forward with the project” and that more information was anticipated to be available by the end of the this year.

“The plan is still being discussed with the City of Surrey in light of their future, long-term transportation plan,” the ministry’s emailed statement read.

“We continue to monitor the structure to ensure it remains safe for the travelling public.”

The replacement had initially been anticipated to take six weeks.

The Bailey bridge has been operational since the early 1980s, according to the ministry.