Work on Silver Bridge in Duncan to cause traffic delays

Motorists can expect traffic delays during the night on Duncan’s Silver Bridge starting on April 17 as seismic work continues. (File photo)

Expect delays on the Trans Canada Highway in the south end of Duncan until May 31 as seismic upgrades at the Silver Bridge continue.

Intermittent closures of approximately 10 to 30 minutes on the south and northbound lanes will occur overnight starting on April 17, between midnight and 4 a.m., when traffic volumes are lowest, and travellers will be diverted over the adjacent bridge.

Motorists are advised to pay special attention to signs because of these changing traffic patterns, obey traffic control personnel, and watch for workers throughout the project.

The 77-metre-long twin steel bridges over the Cowichan River are located in Duncan on Highway 1, approximately 200 metres north of the Boys Road intersection.

The west bridge was built in 1950 and the east bridge was built in 1978.

Both require seismic and safety upgrades to bring them up to modern-day standards.