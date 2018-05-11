Work on 32nd Avenue continues

Our dedicated Speed Watch volunteers have hit the streets for another season in name of road safety. Each year a group of volunteers monitor speed at various locations throughout Kimberley. Their goal is to educate and raise awareness with respect to speeding. They set up with a radar and speed-reader board. The onsite team records the speed of each vehicle. The statistics gathered are passed on to ICBC and the Kimberley RCMP. By reviewing the information police can determine if the area needs further traffic enforcement. Periodically warning letters are sent to the registered owners of the vehicles that are observed exceeding the speed limit.