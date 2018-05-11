Work on 32nd Avenue continues

Downtown Vernon road rehabilitation work continues.
The City of Vernon announced Thursday that 32nd Avenue will be closed between 29th Street and 30th Street from Saturday through to Sept. 30.
Detour routes are in effect.
Road will be closed between 29th and 30th Streets from Saturday through to September. Use detours
Third reading deferred to May 28 meeting
High water levels from spring freshet has district warning residents in flood-prone areas
Our dedicated Speed Watch volunteers have hit the streets for another season in name of road safety. Each year a group of volunteers monitor speed at various locations throughout Kimberley. Their goal is to educate and raise awareness with respect to speeding. They set up with a radar and speed-reader board. The onsite team records the speed of each vehicle. The statistics gathered are passed on to ICBC and the Kimberley RCMP. By reviewing the information police can determine if the area needs further traffic enforcement. Periodically warning letters are sent to the registered owners of the vehicles that are observed exceeding the speed limit.
Liquor Stores customers have helped about 52,000 British Columbian Grade 12 students enjoy safe, alcohol-free graduation celebrations as part of the annual Support Dry Grad campaign. This year's campaign, which ran from March 4-31, raised $278,158, bringing the grand total of funds raised since the campaign's start in 2001 to more than $6.77 million.
Former Vavenby fire truck bought from TNRD through auction
Parents of Wildflower students in the Creston Education Centre say there is enough demand to add another class to the program in the fall.
Report cites need to prepare for "the new normal"