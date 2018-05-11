Enderby residents will experience significant construction on Salmon Arm Drive. - Morning Star file photo

Work on 32nd Avenue continues

Road will be closed between 29th and 30th Streets from Saturday through to September. Use detours

  • May. 11, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Downtown Vernon road rehabilitation work continues.

The City of Vernon announced Thursday that 32nd Avenue will be closed between 29th Street and 30th Street from Saturday through to Sept. 30.

Detour routes are in effect.

