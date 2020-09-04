Work on 2nd Edition Coworking gets going

Chamber of Commerce reports work on its new coworking space in downtown Fernie is underway

Fernie’s new downtown co-working space is coming along nicely despite the challenges of COVID-19 according to the Fernie Chamber of Commerce.

The space, located at 342 2nd Avenue in Fernie at the current offices of The Free Press newspaper, will be called 2nd Edition Coworking.

“The name of the coworking space is a tip of the hat to its convenient downtown location on Fernie’s 2nd Avenue,” said chamber executive director, Brad Parsell.

“It also acknowledges the legacy of the building which has been home to The Free Press newspaper for generations. As such, it will be the second version of this historic building and a second place for local and visiting entrepreneurs and professionals to work.”

The Free Press will be staying on as the anchor tenant of the new space.

According to the chamber the space now has an email database and social media accounts, so anyone interested in staying up to date on how renovation works are progressing with the new space can sign up and stay tuned for more.

The Fernie chamber is anticipating doors opening in late fall of 2020.

Fernie Free Press