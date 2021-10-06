wells

Work done on wells on Gerow Island Road

According to Village of Burns Lake Chief Administrative Officer Sheryl Worthing, several upgrades have been made to the three wells located on Gerow Island Road. The wells received new drives and pumps, new level transducers, pit less adapters, a new programmable logic control, as well as undergoing an assessment to verify if the well site was at risk. The wells also had a pump test conducted to determine the amount of water available as well as a camera inspection of the well casings and screens. The site also is currently having fencing installed for security purposes. "This work was all required as part of the new Water Treatment Plant (WTP) project and was covered under the grant funding for the WTP project," said Worthing. (Eddie Huband photos/Lakes District News)