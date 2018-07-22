Work continues on Courtenay’s 4th Street Improvement Project

4th street will be closed to traffic between Duncan and Cliffe Avenue

There will be a road closure along 4th Street from the Coastal Community Credit Union entrance to Cliffe Avenue, beginning Monday, until August 3. Access for BC Transit buses will be maintained through the corridor for the duration of the project. Photo by Terry Farrell

Progress continues on the 4th Street improvement project in downtown Courtenay. The project contractor, Tayco, will be constructing new sidewalks in the work zone on 4th Street and Cliffe Avenue from Monday, July 23 to Friday, August 3.

This work will include a road closure along 4th Street from the Coastal Community Credit Union entrance to Cliffe Avenue. Access for BC Transit buses will be maintained through the corridor for the duration of the project.

Cliffe Avenue between 4th and 5th Streets will experience intermittent single lane alternating traffic, along with parking restrictions within the work zone for the duration of the project. Traffic control personnel will be on site to assist all commuters, including cyclists and pedestrians.

The improvements to 4th Street will include:

• New “pedestrian refuge” islands on the west side of Cliffe Avenue at the 4th Street intersection

• Conversion of the existing two-way stop to a four-way stop

• Resurfacing and repainting of the intersection, including crosswalks

• New downtown-specific street signs, sign posts, and litter baskets

• Upgrades to the sidewalk along Cliffe Avenue from 4th to the Alley towards 5th Street

• Upgrades to the sidewalk along 4th Street from Cliffe Avenue to the parking lot letdown

For more information, please call City of Courtenay Public Works Services at 250-338-1525 or email publicworks@courtenay.ca