Repairs will be ongoing between Treanor Avenue and Bear Mountain Parkway

Crews will be doing construction on Millstream Road between Treanor Ave. and Bear Mountain Parkway beginning May 14. (Photo courtesy of City of Langford)

The City of Langford issued a traffic advisory for road repairs on Millstream Road between Treanor Avenue and Bear Mountain Parkway.

Traffic will be single lane alternating, and traffic controllers will directing motorists around the construction zone. In a statement, the City said delays can be expected, but it doesn’t mention when repairs will be finished.

The change in traffic takes effect Monday, May 14 at 8:30 a.m.

editor@goldstreamgazette.com