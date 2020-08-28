Work begins on Quesnel’s gold pan

Scaffolding surrounded Quesnel’s gold pan as work began on renovating the landmark Friday, Aug. 27.
City Manager Byron Johnston said the gold pan was a “work in progress” at it’s new location across from Quesnel’s museum.
On the same day, work began on renovations at the Quesnel Visitor’s Centre.
Johnston said the pan will receive a new paint job, along with signage detailing the history of the Cariboo gold rush.
The pan’s move to its current location stirred controversy as some residents strongly wished for it to remain at its old location near the turnoff to Bakerville.
Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com
@GimliJetsMan
cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.