Work begins on first official community plan for RDOS Area G

Residents in rural Keremeos, Olalla, and Hedley are being asked to provide feedback

Residents in Olalla, Rural Keremeos and Hedley are being asked to provide their feedback on the area’s first Official Community Plan.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen is gathering feedback in the first phase of building the guiding plan for development.

OCPs are intended to provide guidance and regulation for how communities develop. By gathering feedback from the community the Area G plan will help residents shape the future they want to see.

The process is the result of the RDOS’ Let’s Talk Land Use campaign in 2019.

Feedback from residents is being gathered online at the RDOS regional connections website, through a question and answer section, an online map and through an upcoming community survey. That survey will also be available in a physical version.

Phase two of the plan is expected to take place over the spring and summer of 2021, with community information boards, vision workbooks, open houses and a second community survey.

OCPs provide guidance and policies on a broad range of topics including land‐use, transportation, housing, parks and infrastructure. They also designate land for specific purposes, such as residential or industrial.

As part of the process, which is expected to be fully complete by 2022, the RDOS has formed a citizen’s committee.

The Citizen’s Committee is composed of Electoral Area “G” residents from a broad range of geographic areas within Electoral Area “G”. The Citizen’s Committee will actively participate in the creation of the first OCP for Electoral Area “G” and provide essential feedback throughout the process.

The RDOS will be posting minutes from the Citizen’s Committee meetings on the regional connections website at https://rdosregionalconnections.ca/area-g-ocp.

