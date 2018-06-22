Work begins on final phase of skatepark

Volunteers needed to help plant shrubs and trees on Saturday and Sunday

Skateboarder Christina Smith from Vancouver Island was in Rossland to try out the park while an excavator moved boulders around behind her.

Volunteers have started the final phase of work on Rossland’s popular skateboard park, softening the rock-and-dirt around the concrete bowl with greenery.

But they’re looking for help tomorrow to complete the job.

“On Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. we’re asking Rosslanders to come out and volunteer to plant and help with a number of landscaping tasks,” says Caley Mulholland. “Volunteers of all ages are welcome. Please bring a shovel and come prepared for the heat.”

Mulholland was already busy on Thursday, cleaning up from excavation around the edge of the skatepark. Another crew was installing short logs as a barrier between the concrete and dirt surround, while an excavator moved big boulders around another corner of the site.

“We’re really trying to work with the materials we have on the site,” says Mulholland. “there’s rock, soil, fill and gravel, and we’re planting all-native shrubs and trees, those can grow really well in the soil we find around Rossland.”

Mulholland, who has a background in ecological restoration, says the goal is to surround the park with a low-maintenance, wild, greenspace.

“The idea is to kind of soften the concrete with some greenery, and that will eventually provide some shade… though that will take 15 or 20 years before that will happen,” she laughs. “We’ve included conifers, not deciduous trees, they are a lot cleaner. We want to keep leaves out of the park.

“The idea is for the first ten years it will be really a shrub-dominated landscape, then over time there will be some shade and conifers.”

The landscaping project has been getting a lot of business, community and government support, said Mulholland, including Powder Pig Excavation, SUTCO, ATCO Lumber, Patterson Pole, Three Tree Conracting, Bonne Gardens and Puning, Granite Mountain Excavation and the City of Rossland.

“Everyone is so willing to help we’re really grateful,” she says. “We still have lots of jobs to do so we’ll still be calling on people.”