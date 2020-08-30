Work begins on Cowichan Valley Trail repairs

Work is beginning on vital repairs to a closed section of the Cowichan Valley Trail.

The popular walking trail was closed in February 2020 after a washout damaged a section between the Holt Creek Trestle and 64.4 Mile Trestle and created unsafe conditions. The trail will reopen once the repairs are completed.

Repairs and modification to the 64.4 Mile and 66 Mile trestles will allow construction crews to access the site of the washout, and work will take place over the next several weeks. It is anticipated to be finished in mid-October.

The section of trail between the Riverbottom Road access point and the washout site will be closed to the public while during construction, and signs will be posted at major access points to alert users. No detours will be available.

According to a release from the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, provincial construction sites have protocols and policies in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including physical distancing.

Cowichan Valley Citizen