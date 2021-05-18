Word on the Street: Salmon Arm students offer feedback on city’s new flag

With the introduction of the City of Salmon Arm’s new flag, the Observer asked Salmon Arm Secondary – Jackson students, who have been studying flags with socials teacher Ryon Ready, for their thoughts on the design.
“I think the colours they chose are very good, but I think it’s too complicated and shouldn’t have text. They just took the logo and put it on a sheet.” -Nico Miedema
“My thoughts are that it is somehow both too complicated and too simple.” -Isak Serhan
“I think it doesn’t follow the principles of good flag design, and is actually a step down from the previous one.” -Kaelah Riley
“I find it disappointing that they have fallen for the same mistakes as before. It’s a good logo, but not a good flag.” -Jack Rogers
“I think it’s good they decided to take action – the colours are complimentary and pop. But, I think ‘Small City, Big Ideas’ and our town could be expressed in a more symbolic way.” -Tate Spence
The majority of city council voted in favour of this design for a new Salmon Arm flag on Monday, May 10, 2021. (City of Salmon Arm image)