Word on the Street: Salmon Arm students offer feedback on city’s new flag

“My thoughts are that it is somehow both too complicated and too simple.” -Isak Serhan

With the introduction of the City of Salmon Arm’s new flag, the Observer asked Salmon Arm Secondary – Jackson students, who have been studying flags with socials teacher Ryon Ready, for their thoughts on the design.

“I think the colours they chose are very good, but I think it’s too complicated and shouldn’t have text. They just took the logo and put it on a sheet.” -Nico Miedema

“My thoughts are that it is somehow both too complicated and too simple.” -Isak Serhan

“I think it doesn’t follow the principles of good flag design, and is actually a step down from the previous one.” -Kaelah Riley

“I find it disappointing that they have fallen for the same mistakes as before. It’s a good logo, but not a good flag.” -Jack Rogers

“I think it’s good they decided to take action – the colours are complimentary and pop. But, I think ‘Small City, Big Ideas’ and our town could be expressed in a more symbolic way.” -Tate Spence

Read more: Salmon Arm students flag city’s banal banner for meaningful replacement

Read more: Majority of council salutes new flag for Salmon Arm

In February 2021, prior to the unfurling of the city’s new flag, some of Ready’s students submitted a package to city council with a letter explaining they had been studying flags and concluded a flag should be simple and meaningful, without text or logos. The package also included flags designed by the students for the city’s consideration.

“We should have a flag that represents Salmon Arm for Salmon Arm, we shouldn’t have to read it,” offered students Tegan Schielke and Hannah Mackie.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Salmon Arm Observer

“I find it disappointing that they have fallen for the same mistakes as before. It’s a good logo, but not a good flag.” -Jack Rogers

“I think it doesn’t follow the principles of good flag design, and is actually a step down from the previous one.” -Kaelah Riley

“I think the colours they chose are very good, but I think it’s too complicated and shouldn’t have text. They just took the logo and put it on a sheet.” -Nico Miedema

“I think it’s good they decided to take action - the colours are complimentary and pop. But, I think ‘Small City, Big Ideas’ and our town could be expressed in a more symbolic way.” -Tate Spence