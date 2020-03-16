Word expected tomorrow on possible post spring-break school closures due to COVID-19

The two-week spring break for the students in the Cowichan Valley school district is scheduled to end on March 23.

But as of Monday, March 16, there was still no word on whether the district will keep the doors of its schools closed due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, as they have in many other jurisdictions.

Mike Russell, the district’s communications director, said the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Health, and the Provincial Health Officer make the calls on school closures, and the district is continuing to follow their recommendations.

“As of right now [March 16] their recommendation is to stay open,” Russell said.

“They said they are making an announcement regarding education [on March 17]. We’ll see what direction they have in the coming days. We’re constantly monitoring the situation as a senior team and are an active part of the Regional Emergency Operations Centre.”

All the other provinces in Canada have announced over the last week that they are closing their public schools for at least two weeks due to the COVID-19 virus.

On March 16, B.C.’s provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced that three more British Columbians had died due to COVID-19, and that 30 additional cases had been detected since the last media update.

That brings the total dead in B.C. due to COVID-19 to four, with all dying at the Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver, and the number of cases in the province has reached 103.

