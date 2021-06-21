Woody’s RV World hosts Abbotsford grand opening on Saturday

The brand-new Woody’s RV World in Abbotsford is set to celebrate its grand opening with a big event on Saturday (June 26).

Food trucks, live music, door prizes, raffle draws, special parts and sales specials and an appearance from Woody the Mascot are all planned for the event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the enormous new location at 31709 Marshall Rd.

Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun will be there at noon for an official ribbon cutting ceremony. Guided building tours of the new facility will also be available.

The location had a soft open a few months ago, but now have the ability to open up a bit more thanks to lessened COVID-19 restrictions.

The building features a large showroom with all the latest and greatest in the RV industry and a service area with 14 service bays. There is also 200,000 square feet of sales area on-site with other new and used RVs available to browse.

This is the first Woody’s RV World to be located in B.C. There are five locations in Alberta and one in Saskatchewan.

The company was established in 1986 with its first location in Red Deer, Alta. Calgary (1992), Edmonton (2005), Grande Prairie (2011) and Leduc (2016) followed.

Woody’s RV World founder Woody Paylor is the only Canadian to ever be inducted into the RV/MH Heritage Foundation Hall of Fame. He received the honour in 2017 .

The Woody’s RV World brand has a strong social media following, with over 10,000 followers on Facebook and over 8,500 subscribers on YouTube.

For more on the grand opening event, visit facebook.com/events/189508929764377.

Abbotsford News