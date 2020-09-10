Wooden urn creating curiosity

Ashes in an urn in a Prince Rupert thrift store are unlabelled and unidentified

Cheryl Miller owner of the Clam Shell Thrift Store in Prince Rupert shows the unlabelled wooden box on Sept. 10, containing ashes that arrived at the store sometime between January and March 2020. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

An unidentified urn with ashes has been creating curiosity in a Prince Rupert thrift store after it was found in a variety of items, possibly donated in February or March 2020. The six inch box has generated a few inquiries, but the store owner doesn’t know what to do with it.

The unnamed, unlabelled, blonde-oak coloured wooden urn containing what looks like cremated remains, showed up definitely after Christmas, but before COVID-19 lock down, Cheryl Miller owner of the Clam Shell Thrift Store told The Northern View on Sept. 10.

Given that many items are donated after hours and just left in the front doorway, or just dropped at the front counter, there is no way of tracking who the donation came from or when it came in, she said.

Miller would like to find the family that the ashes inside the box belong to. She has recently posted photos of the urn on social media which has generated inquiries from as far away as Edmonton. Various avenues are currently being explored to find the family or who perhaps mistakenly donated the ashes not knowing what they were.

Miller said due to the small size of the box and quantity of ashes, the urn could contain remains of a pet, but is unsure.

“I feel someone needs to be at rest,” Miller said.

