Wondering what to do in Vanderhoof this Spring?

Residents suggest activities others can undertake during the time of social distancing

Spring is upon us and so is social distancing.

So in this time of staying at home, avoiding big crowds and staying safe, the Omineca Express reached out to residents in the community to know what they were doing to occupy their time.

Michelle Roberge, owner of Bioscape Farms and MR Concepts in Vanderhoof, said the cross-country ski conditions are still good, “so go out and ski.”

“It is relatively easy to stay far away from folks when skiing, don’t go in the lodge and keep your distance in general,” Roberge said.

You can also download the Vanderhoof Tour Guide here and go out for a walk and learn about local natural history, she said.

Whereas, Brian Frenkel, municipal councillor said people can be productive at home by sorting through photos with their families.

“Not only all the photos on your phones, scan discs or computers, but all the photos on film hidden under your bed or deep in your closet.”

Make photo books and send them to close family and friends, Frenkel says, adding that finding a photo brings back happy memories and when you share that happiness with your family and friends, “it makes their day.”

Other interesting things to do include — house renovations such as painting or putting up a new trim. Not only do you give your house a fresh look, but you end up helping local businesses that need support as well.

Another idea, go for a walk, Frenkel says.

Also, do good deeds.

“If your neighbour can’t go out, ask them if they need help buying groceries, recycling or getting garbage to the dump.”

For Tom Bulmer, who works in Real Estate now and has worked with Community Futures and as a Radio Host in the past, social distancing is very important during COVID-19.

“CaroLynn and myself are working on social distancing, though I do come to my office each day. It is not busy and we can easily maintain a distance there.”

But in his personal life, the couple is digging through old music and videos.

“We like board games too, with Carcassonne being one of our favourites. Two can play,” Bulmer said.

They are talking walks on residential roads, as it is uncrowded.

“And we take breaks from the bad news and turn up the ol’psychedelic rock from our teens. It was colourful music,” he added.

As for anyone looking for some book recommendations, Wayne Salewski, resident and active member in the community said he recently read three books that he would recommend to everyone looking for something to read — The Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead; Ghost Fire by Wilbur Smith and Truth Be Told, My Journey Through Life and the Law by Beverley McLachlin.

The Vanderhoof Public Library has audio-books and e-books online. They are however closed effective March 18, until further notice.

Have any other suggestions for people in Vanderhoof while we learn how to responsibly distance ourselves socially? Get in touch with the Editor at aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com.

Aman Parhar

Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com

