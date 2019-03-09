Women of Distinction Awards nominee from Maple Ridge

Mo Korchinski has been nominated for YWCA award on International Women's Day

Mo Korchinski, a longtime Maple Ridge resident, has been nominated for a YWCA Metro Vancouver Women of Distinction Award, announced Friday on International Women’s Day.

Korchinski is a UBC faculty of medicine member, and joined the Collaborating Centre for Prison Health and Education in March 2015.

She is currently the project administrator for the CCPHE project Unlocking the Gates Peer Health Mentoring Program.

Prior to joining the project, Korchinski worked as a research lead on the research project Doing Time at UBC’s Department of Family Practice Research Office.

She graduated from Nicola Valley Institute of Technology with a Bachelor of Social Work in 2014. Her passion is working with women who are involved in the justice system.

She spent many years incarcerated due to a long history with drug addiction, including in Maple Ridge.

Korchinski did work with Alouette Correctional Centre for Women in 2014 to support incarcerated women who give birth to keep their babies while serving their sentences.

In its 36th year and recognized nationally, the YWCA Women of Distinction Awards honours individuals whose outstanding activities and achievements “contribute to the well-being and future of our community.”

She is one of five women nominated in the category, and one of 66 overall nominated for an award.

The awards ceremony and dinner will be held on May 13 at the JW Marriott Parq Vancouver.