Women, non-binary individuals invited to take part in Dove Real Beauty campaign in Saanich

Photos will be taken in Walmart at Uptown Shopping Centre

Dove is seeking to create an inclusive vision of beauty for media and advertisers and is inviting women and non-binary individuals in Greater Victoria to be part of the company’s campaign.

On Saturday, May 11, a one-off photo shoot to celebrate women “exactly as they are” will take place at the Walmart Supercentre at Uptown Shopping Centre.

READ ALSO: Empowerment on the menu for annual International Women’s Day luncheon

Women and non-binary individuals are invited to participate in the photo shoot and have the opportunity to be part of Dove’s global #ShowUs campaign.

Walmart Canada has partnered with Dove on the company’s latest global Real Beauty campaign that aims to show “women as they truly are, breaking beauty stereotypes and putting women in charge of how they want to be portrayed,” according to a Dove spokesperson.

Dove has also partnered with Getty Images and Girlgaze to launch project #ShowUs, which is the first publicly accessible photo library created to show women as they are.

READ ALSO: Victoria ranked third-best city in Canada to be a woman

There will be over 5,000 images of women photographed by women in the library for media and advertisers to use.

According to Dove, 73 per cent of Canadian women say they would feel better about themselves if media images were more representative of the way most women in their country look. About 70 per cent of women say they don’t feel represented in the images they see in media and advertising.

Walmart shoppers at Uptown will be invited to have their photo taken by a professional photographer and have the chance to be part of the #ShowUs campaign between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on May 11.

For every photo taken, Dove will donate $1 to the Children’s Miracle Network.

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter