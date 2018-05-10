Woman’s death in East Sooke under investigation

Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit assisting

  May. 10, 2018
Rick Stiebel – Sooke News Mirror

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit is assisting Sooke RCMP with an investigation into the death of a woman in East Sooke.

According to an RCMP media release, Sooke RCMP responded to a report of a sudden death a 37-year-old woman in the morning of May 4 at a residence in East Sooke. The VIIMCU was called in to assist with the investigation after an assessment at the scene revealed unexplained circumstances.

The VIIMCU is working with the BC Coroners Service to attempt to determine the circumstances leading to the woman’s death.

The investigation is in its early stages and it is not clear at this time what specific circumstances played a role in the woman’s death. Investigators are continuing to gather evidence, and police do not believe there is any risk to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call the VIIMCU information line at 250-380-6211, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) if you wish to remain anonymous.

