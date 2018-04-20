Woman wins right to sue City of Salmon Arm after tripping over a broken street sign five years ago. (File photo)

B.C.’s highest court has ruled in favour of a woman who sued the City of Salmon Arm after tripping over a broken street sign five years ago.

Cindy Binette suffered undisclosed injuries on March 16, 2013, after tripping over the base of a damaged sign near the corner of Second Street and Fifth Avenue in downtown Salmon Arm.

Last year, following a hearing in Kelowna, a B.C. Supreme Court judge weighed the evidence and allowed Binette’s liability claim to proceed to trial.

The City of Salmon Arm appealed that decision — alleging the judge made “errors” — and both parties appeared in Kamloops for a hearing in front of a three-judge B.C. Court of Appeal panel in March.

In a decision handed down on Friday in Vancouver, the Court of Appeal dismissed the city’s appeal, ruling the findings of fact made by the lower-court judge were available to him based on the evidence.

A trial date has yet to be set.

Tim Petruk/Kamloops This Week