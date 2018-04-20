Woman wins right to sue City of Salmon Arm after tripping over a broken street sign five years ago. (File photo)

Woman wins right to sue city

City of Salmon Arm loses appeal, trial date to be set

  • Apr. 20, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

B.C.’s highest court has ruled in favour of a woman who sued the City of Salmon Arm after tripping over a broken street sign five years ago.

Cindy Binette suffered undisclosed injuries on March 16, 2013, after tripping over the base of a damaged sign near the corner of Second Street and Fifth Avenue in downtown Salmon Arm.

Last year, following a hearing in Kelowna, a B.C. Supreme Court judge weighed the evidence and allowed Binette’s liability claim to proceed to trial.

RELATED: City target of lawsuit over broken street sign

The City of Salmon Arm appealed that decision — alleging the judge made “errors” — and both parties appeared in Kamloops for a hearing in front of a three-judge B.C. Court of Appeal panel in March.

In a decision handed down on Friday in Vancouver, the Court of Appeal dismissed the city’s appeal, ruling the findings of fact made by the lower-court judge were available to him based on the evidence.

A trial date has yet to be set.

Tim Petruk/Kamloops This Week

Previous story
First Nation acknowledgement added to Sooke council agendas
Next story
Nanaimo adds up the value of natural infrastructure

Just Posted

Cyclist sustains minor injury after crash with car in Parksville

  • 15 hours ago

 

Woman wins right to sue city

  • 15 hours ago

 

Penticton credit union looks to shred identity fraud

 

Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club hope to host major competitions

 

Most Read