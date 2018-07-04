Woman who took car with children in from Barriere mall gets 30 days

A 29 year old woman who pleaded guilty to a Jan. 2, 2018, theft of a motor vehicle in Barriere, was given a sentence of 30 days in jail during a Kamloops Court appearance June 13.

The woman, Denise Redman, stole the vehicle from the Barriere Mall parking lot when she spotted it left running. It took her just a few seconds to jump in and drive away.

Unfortunately, the vehicle had two children in the back seat, left there for just a few moments while a parent ran into the store as the other parent was coming out.

Redman testified that she did not know the children where in the vehicle when she stole it, and that as soon as she realized they were in the car (almost immediately) she pulled over at the liquor store.

In the meantime the children’s father had immediately borrowed another shopper’s vehicle and chased her to the store. When she got out of the vehicle at the liquor store the father of the children asked her to stop, which she didn’t, and he then tackled her to the ground. Police were called and she was arrested.

Redman apologized for the trauma she caused the parents and children.

“I’m really sorry that everything happened that way,” said Redman, “If I can write an apology, I would. I pray for them, I pray for the family.”

Because Redman had been in custody for 60 days already she was released to serve approximately one year on probation while continuing on a methadone program and attending a treatment facility in the Lower Mainland.