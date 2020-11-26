Woman wanted for stealing mail from Kelowna apartment

Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers is asking for help to solve a break and enter incident, in Kelowna.
On Nov. 10, a building manager of a complex located on the 800 block of Saucier Avenue in Kelowna called the RCMP when he discovered mail had been stolen as a result of a break and enter.
Video confirms the event happened at 4:30 a.m. when a woman pried open the front door of the building and proceeded to the mail room where she allegedly broken into residents’ mailboxes. It is unknown what was stolen.
If you recognize this person of interest described as:
- Caucasian
- in her 40’s with purple-tinged hair
- wearing a dark hooded jacket
Please call Crime Stoppers or Kelowna RCMP if you have any information regarding this incident.
