Woman wanted for stealing mail from Kelowna apartment

If you recognize this person of interest call Crime Stoppers or the RCMP

Photo of the suspect wanted for breaking and entering into a building in the 800 block of Saucier Avenue in Kelowna on Nov. 10, 2020. (Contributed)

Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers is asking for help to solve a break and enter incident, in Kelowna.

On Nov. 10, a building manager of a complex located on the 800 block of Saucier Avenue in Kelowna called the RCMP when he discovered mail had been stolen as a result of a break and enter.

Video confirms the event happened at 4:30 a.m. when a woman pried open the front door of the building and proceeded to the mail room where she allegedly broken into residents’ mailboxes. It is unknown what was stolen.

If you recognize this person of interest described as:

Caucasian

in her 40’s with purple-tinged hair

wearing a dark hooded jacket

Please call Crime Stoppers or Kelowna RCMP if you have any information regarding this incident.

