Woman, two children flee Nanaimo home after alleged shooting

Woman and children safe, one male arrested and later released according to RCMP

A woman and two children are safe after fleeing a central Nanaimo home where an alleged shooting took place early yesterday.

According to Nanaimo RCMP, officers responded to a home on Woodlands Street, in the Brooks Landing area, on Thursday, after receiving multiple 911 calls from nearby residents who claimed they heard a gun shot at around 12:30 a.m.

Police say they attended the scene, but could not find the address of the home until a woman phoned their communication centre and reported that she was inside the home with two small children at the time of the shooting, but had since fled the scene.

The woman and her two children were unhurt and were in another location, according to the RCMP, who were eventually able to locate the home on Woodlands Street.

Officers then arrested a male suspect outside the home, without incident, for allegedly discharging a firearm. He was held in custody overnight and released without charges Thursday morning, pending further investigation according to RCMP.

After entering the home, RCMP found a one shotgun and two rifles, along with cannabis and a “white powdery substance.”

Due to the incident involving a firearm and children, the Ministry of Children and Family Development were contacted and will be conducting their own investigation according to RCMP.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter