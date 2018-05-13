Melissa Skelton will assume the highest position in the Anglican Church of Canada for B.C. and the Yukon. (Anglican Church of Canada)

Woman to be archbishop in the Anglican Church of Canada for first time

Melissa Skelton will assume the position in the Anglican Church of Canada for B.C. and the Yukon

  • May. 13, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The Anglican Diocese of New Westminster says a woman has been elected an archbishop in the Anglican Church of Canada for the first time.

Melissa Skelton will assume the highest position in the Anglican Church of Canada for B.C. and the Yukon.

She will hold the title Archbishop and Metropolitan of the Ecclesiastical Province of B.C. and Yukon.

There are four ecclesiastical province in the Anglican Church of Canada and they fall below the general synod, or the national governing body of the church.

Skelton takes the position immediately, after serving as bishop of the diocese of New Westminster, and replaces outgoing Archbishop John Privett.

Skelton was raised by civil rights advocates in the Southern United States before moving to Canada and has a background in business, working as a brand management for both Proctor & Gamble and Tom’s of Maine.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Man kills one, injures four in Paris stabbing spree
Next story
Nisga’a Nation could receive $8million a year from new tax revenue agreement

Just Posted

Letter: Stumped by two-bridge plan for Sicamous

  • 11 hours ago

 

MP Report: Housing is a Human Right

 

Questions about G7’s future force Canada’s sherpa to face ‘6 plus 1’ scenario

  • 11 hours ago

 

Prince Rupert golf course on the road to improvement

  • 11 hours ago

 

Most Read