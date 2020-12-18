Woman taken to hospital with ‘serious’ injuries after being hit by truck in South Surrey

Surrey RCMP were on the scene in South Surrey after a pedestrian was stuck by a vehicle. (Black Press file photo)

A woman has been taken to hospital with “possible life-threatening” injuries after being struck by a pickup truck in South Surrey Friday morning.

The incident occurred just after 8 a.m. on 32 Avenue, between 144 Street and Semiahmoo Trail.

32 Avenue was blocked while emergency crews were on the scene, and some investigators were still there as of 4 p.m., Surrey RCMP Staff Sgt. Duane Honeyman told Peace Arch News.

The woman who was struck was conscious and talking before being taken to hospital, though her condition is still considered very serious, Honeyman noted.

The driver of the pickup truck remained at the scene and was co-operating with police.

The collision occurred at nearly the same time as a second similar incident in North Surrey, in which a woman suffered “serious injuries” after being hit by a vehicle near 134 Street and 93A Avenue.

