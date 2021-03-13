Woman taken to hospital after house fire in Parksville

A woman was taken to hospital, suffering from smoke inhalation and minor burns, after a fire broke out in her house on Evergreen Street in Parksville on March 12.

The Parksville Fire Department received the call at approximately 9:15 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters quickly doused the blaze that fire chief Marc Norris believed started in the kitchen.

“It didn’t take that long to put it out,” said Norris. “It was easily contained. It took a few minutes once the crews arrived to extinguish the fire and secure the house.”

There was only one occupant when the fire happened. According to Norris, she was the one who notified the fire department. Unfortunately, a pet cat did not survive.

A neighbour said there was a lot of smoke coming out of the house.

“The firefighters did their job efficiently,” said the resident. “Thank you for keeping us safe.”

At this time, Norris said they’re still investigating the cause of the fire.

The major damage was mostly in the kitchen area, said Norris, adding there was also smoke damage to the rest of the structure.

Parksville Qualicum Beach News