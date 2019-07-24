Woman taken to hospital after car flips over in crash in Lantzville

Rollover accident occurred on Clark Drive near Aspengrove School on Wednesday

Police and fire crews responded to an accident this afternoon on Clark Drive in Lantzville. According to police on scene, a woman was taken to hospital, but didn’t have serious injuries. (KARL YU/News Bulletin)

A woman was taken to hospital after the vehicle she was in rolled over in a crash near Aspengrove School in Lantzville this afternoon.

RCMP and fire crews responded to a report of an accident on Clark Drive, near Aulds Road, at 1:30 p.m., where a Mitsubishi Mirage had flipped over into a ditch.

According to police on the scene, the vehicle was heading southeast and the woman didn’t suffer serious injuries. There were no signs of impairment, said police.

