Woman struck by van in Saanich remains in serious conditions

The collision happened Saturday morning and closed down a Saanich intersection

This was the scene Saturday morning as police investigated a collision at the corner of Tyndall and Kenmore that sent a 60-year-old woman to hospital with serious injuries. The road has re-opened since. (Black Press File).

A Saanich woman remains in hospital some 24 hours after a vehicle struck her.

Ambulance crews brought the 60-year-old woman to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, and her condition has not changed, according to the latest available information.

“There is no medical update that we have received,” said Staff Sgt. Paul Smith Sunday morning.

Bystanders called police at around 8:30 a.m. Saturday after a man in a minivan hit a pedestrian on Tyndall Avenue. The collision closed the area for several hours as investigators examined the site with their tools, including a drone that took pictures of the site to recreate the scene.

Traffic Alert. A pedestrian has been struck at Tyndall & Kenmore. Roads in this area have been closed while emergency services are on scene. Please avoid the area. #yyj #traffic — Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) February 2, 2019

The roadways around Kenmore and Tyndall is now open. Thank you for your patience. #traffic #yyj — Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) February 2, 2019

The driver stayed on scene and cooperated with investigators, said Sgt. Brad Brajcich Saturday.

Brajcich said both the driver and the woman are residents of Saanich’s Gordon Head neighbourhood.

Saturday’s collision marks the most recent collision that involve an older pedestrian and a vehicle.

A 68-year-old North Saanich resident died of his injuries in early January after a vehicle struck him on Dec. 30 in North Saanich.

About one in five people killed in car crashes in British Columbian are pedestrians, and 2,500 pedestrians suffer injures because of crashes every year, according to ICBC.

Top contributing factors include weather, failure of drivers to yield right of way, and driver distraction.

Seventy-six per cent of crashes involving pedestrians in British Columbia happen at intersections.