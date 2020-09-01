Woman struck and killed by train in Mission

Canada has seen 31 railway accidents due to trespassing (with 23 deaths) from January to June of this year, according to the Transportation Safety Board of Canada. CP Rail photo.

A woman was struck and killed by a Canadian Pacific Railway freight train in Mission last Thursday.

The incident occurred at approximately 7:45 p.m., Aug. 27, on the tracks near Wren Road and Lougheed Highway, behind the Real Canadian Superstore, according to a CP Railway spokesperson.

The CP Rail Police have taken over the investigation, according to the Mission RCMP, who added there was nothing suspicious about the death.

Canada has seen 31 accidents on railways due to trespassing (with 23 deaths) from January to June of this year, according to the Transportation Safety Board of Canada. This is up from 23 incidents last year (With 16 deaths), and on pace to break the annual average of 33 from 2015 to 2019.

VIDEO: Homeless person struck by freight train in Abbotsford

Mission City Record