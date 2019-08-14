Woman steals $500 worth of jeans from north Nanaimo store

A woman was able to get away with $500 worth of jeans from a north-end store last week.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP unsolved crime report, the incident happened at about 5:20 p.m. Friday at Mark’s clothing store at Nanaimo North Town Centre.

The suspect was described as blonde with a medium build.

“An employee told police the [suspect] … appeared to be working in tandem with another larger, dark-haired woman and a female with hair dyed pink,” the report noted. “These females may have been associated to a white SUV.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submitting a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.

